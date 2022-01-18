Progress on JCPOA Necessary to 'Save' Deal - Baerbock

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) There is not much time left to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) so progress in negotiations with Iran is needed, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We need progress in the negotiations because there is less and less time left to save this agreement (JCPOA)," Baerbock said after her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.