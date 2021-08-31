UrduPoint.com

Progress Reached During Taliban-Panjshir Negotiations - Movement's Spokesman

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Progress has been made during negotiations between the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday, adding that he hopes that it will be possible to avoid a war

"The Panjshir issue is being discussed now. Today we received several messages. We hope that there will be no war ... and the issue will be resolved through mutual understanding," Mujahid told a press conference at the Kabul airport.

