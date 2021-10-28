Progress Spacecraft Carrying Cargo for ISS Put Into Orbit - Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket successfully put the Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft into low earth orbit, and the spacecraft headed for the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast on the website of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation.

"The transport ship has separated from the third stage of the launch vehicle," the announcer said.

It was Russia's 18th space launch in 2021.