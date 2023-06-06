UrduPoint.com

Progressive Scholar Cornel West Joins US Presidential Race As People's Party Candidate

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) US progressive activist, scholar and philosopher Cornell West said he is joining the 2024 presidential race as a People's Party candidate, on a platform that includes disbanding NATO and ending all foreign military aid.

"I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People's Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself - fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all!" West said in a tweet.

In a video clip accompanying the post, the candidate for the People's Party, which was founded by a former Bernie Sanders campaign aide, said Democrats and Republicans have failed to tell Americans what is really going on with respect to the financial elite and US wars overseas.

"We're talking about affirming, we're talking about empowering those who have been pushed to the margins because neither political party wants to tell the truth, about Wall Street, about Ukraine, about the Pentagon, about Big Tech," West said.

In a clip with Bill Maher included in the video, the Black scholar called Democrats and Republicans "gangsters," described President Donald Trump as a neo-fascist, and painted President Joe Biden as a "milquetoast neoliberal."

According to his campaign site, in terms of foreign policy, West if elected will seek to disband NATO, end American wars overseas, stop all US foreign military aid, and ban nuclear weapons globally.

West has called for a ban on corporate lobbying and wants to end dark money in politics. In addition, West supports term limits and vowed to forgive all student debt.

West resigned from Harvard University in 2021 after accusing the university of not granting him tenure because of his vocal support of the Palestinian cause.

West has taught at Harvard, Princeton and Yale universities and is now a professor of philosophy at Union Theological Seminary.

West embraces African-American philosophy along with a postmodern version of pragmatism, one of the few philosophical traditions considered genuinely indigenous to the United States.

More Stories From World

