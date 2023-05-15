UrduPoint.com

Project Agreements For The Humanitarian Trust Fund In Afghanistan Signed

May 15, 2023

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

A series of agreements have been signed to carry out a group of projects under the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 May, 2023) A series of agreements have been signed to carry out a group of projects under the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), acting on a resolution from the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has been tasked with creating, overseeing, and running the fund in partnership with several other organizations and agencies.

On May 12, 2023, an official ceremony was held by the IsDB at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah where the signing took place. The ceremony was attended by distinguished personalities including H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the IsDB Group, H.E. Mr. Sultan Al-Murshid, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), and H.E. Mr. Fahad Al-Osaimi, Director of the Emergency Relief Department at KSRelief in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, H.E. Amb. Tarig Ali Bakheit, the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General for Afghanistan, and other representatives from international organizations and partners.

During the event, the Secretary-General delivered a speech acknowledging the IsDB's unwavering efforts in collaboration with the OIC General Secretariat.

He expressed gratitude for the leadership of Dr. Al-Jasser and his supportive team, emphasizing that without their continuous efforts, the event would not have been possible. The Secretary-General also praised the close and valuable coordination between the IsDB and the OIC General Secretariat.

The Secretary-General conveyed his appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support towards the OIC, acknowledging the significant contribution made by KSRelief and SFD through a generous grant to assist the Trust Fund for Afghanistan. Furthermore, he commended other Member States for their contributions to the Fund and urged them to continue supporting it. Mr. Hissein Taha also praised KSRelief for executing a collaborative initiative with the OIC's office in Kabul.

He emphasized that the OIC's commitment to humanitarian aid in Afghanistan is demonstrated through the signing of agreements that facilitated the implementation of specific projects. He also highlighted the need for sustained involvement, which can be achieved by securing additional financial support from both Members and non-Members of the OIC, as well as regional and international financial institutions.

