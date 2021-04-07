Project of Four-Day Work Week in Spain to Start No Earlier Than 2022 - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The pilot project of a four-day work week may be launched in Spain no earlier than next year, according to Confidencial newspaper, citing sources in the Industry Ministry.

The necessary 50 million Euros ($59.4 million) for the launch of the project, which was initiated in January by the left-wing party Más País, cannot be allocated from EU aid, as originally planned. Therefore, the ministry said, the plan would not be implemented before 2022. The budget for next year will be discussed in the Congress of Deputies in the fall and is scheduled to be adopted by the end of the year.

According to the plan, at the first stage, 200 companies, mainly small and medium-sized businesses, will take part in the project; it can cover 3,000-6,000 employees, primarily in the areas of consulting, programming, legal profession, telemarketing and architecture. However, it is possible that other sectors, in particular hospitality, can be involved as well.