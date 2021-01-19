UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Project Veritas Claims To Show Twitter Exec Talking About Tackling Misinformation Globally

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Project Veritas Claims to Show Twitter Exec Talking About Tackling Misinformation Globally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Conservative activist group Project Veritas on Monday posted a video recording on which a person who looks like Twitter senior executive Vijaya Gadde is allegedly describing that the company's civic integrity policy, which recently resulted in thousands of accounts suspended or banned over the stated concern about violence caused by misinformation, as "a global approach."

According to the civic integrity policy, users cannot use Twitter to manipulate or interfere in elections or other civic processes by posting misleading information. Under this policy the social network conducted a massive purge of accounts labeled as spreading conspiracy theories in the wake of the storming of US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who was also permanently banned afterwards for what Twitter saw as incitement of violence. In a Project Veritas video recording dated January 8, a person identified as Gadde, who is Twitter's legal, public policy, and trust and safety lead, was asked about the policy's global implementation and consistency.

"A lot of the work that we've been doing over the last week is work that we've built on in other places around the world where we've seen violence unfold as a result of either misleading information or coded rhetoric. So a lot of our learning here have come from other markets. So, in that sense, you know, we do feel like it is - this is our global approach," the person shown in the video responded.

Project Veritas is a right-wing activist media group in the US founded by James O'Keefe in 2010. The group is known for using undercover techniques to capture proof of what it says is liberal bias and corruption in mainstream media and has been accused of producing deceptively edited videos about media organizations.

Related Topics

Corruption World Twitter Company Trump Lead January Market Media From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

13 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

28 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

43 minutes ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.