Projected Annual Income From Istanbul Canal At $1Bln - Turkish Transport Minister

The Istanbul Canal between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara is projected to bring in about $1 billion per year, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said in an interview with the Anadolu news agency on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The Istanbul Canal between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara is projected to bring in about $1 billion per year, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said in an interview with the Anadolu news agency on Monday.

The project, initially presented in 2011, aims at eliminating the threat of environmental and man-made disasters on the Bosporus Strait, which has witnessed about 100 deaths and the leakage of 108,000 tonnes of oil in six major accidents since the 1960s. It was endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 12.

"An estimated total of $1 billion per year will be collected from ships passing through Canal Istanbul," Turhan said, as quoted by the agency.

According to the minister, the capacity of the new waterway will be three times as much as that of the Bosphorus Strait, which is considered to be one of the riskiest crossing points for maritime traffic.

"There is a 53% increase in the amount of cargo carried by ships passing through the Bosphorus," he stated, adding that the number of goods shipped through the narrow strait was the most alarming.

In addition, Turhan said the new canal would provide safe passage to 185 ships daily current conditions allow only 118-125 ships to pass through the strait.

The ultimate goal of the waterway is to ease shipping through the busy Bosporus, which is the only gateway to the oceans for Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine. The 28-mile long canal is planned to be built to the west of Istanbul and could boost shipping traffic by up to 160 vessels per day. However, the ambitious project has been a source of contention between the president and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who called for a popular referendum to decide whether the canal should be built. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization approved construction proposals in late December.

