Projected Tory Majority Halves As UK Race Tightens On Eve Of Election Day - YouGov Poll

Wed 11th December 2019

The United Kingdom's Conservative Party is still on course to get a majority in the upcoming snap election, but it is dwindling, with a possible hung parliament not ruled out, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday, a day before the vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The United Kingdom's Conservative Party is still on course to get a majority in the upcoming snap election, but it is dwindling, with a possible hung parliament not ruled out, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday, a day before the vote.

According to the pollster, the Tories are set for a 28-seat majority, which is less than half of the majority of 68 that was projected two weeks ago. This means that the ruling part is now forecast to get 339 seats, up 21 seats compared to their gains from the 2017 election.

As for the main opposition parties, Labour is expected to win 231 seats, the Scottish National Party 41 seats, and the Liberal Democrats 15 seats.

The poll did say that the margin of error could make predictions for Tory seats lie between 311 and 367, which means that the possibility of a hung parliament or a solid Conservative majority cannot be ruled out.

The poll was conducted among 105,612 people between December 4-10.

