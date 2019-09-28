Projectile Likely Misfired From Egypt Hits Building in Israeli Border Settlement - IDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) A mortar shell, which was likely misfired from Egypt during a counterterrorism operation on the Sinai Peninsula, has fallen in a Israeli border settlement, damaging a building, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"This morning, in the settlement of Bnei Netzarim, a fallen projectile, which damaged a car and a building, was located. No casualties. Most likely, the projectile in question was misfired from the territory of Egypt," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

According to Israeli media, the projectile could have been accidentally fired toward Israel during clashes between the Egyptian army and terrorist groups in the north of the Sinai Peninsula.