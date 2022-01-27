Projectiles Fired by North Korea Likely to Be Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Two projectiles, which were fired on Thursday by North Korea to the Sea of Japan, are likely to be short-range ballistic missiles, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The launch was reportedly carried out from the area near the city of Hamhung.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired 2 unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan. After that, the Kyodo news agency reported that the projectiles landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.