Projectiles Fired By North Korea May Be Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:02 PM
Projectiles that North Korea fired into the Sea of Japan on Friday could be short-range ballistic missiles, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing a South Korean military source
Friday's missile test was the latest in a series of launches carried out by Pyongyang to protest US-South Korean military exercises.
The projectiles reportedly flew 230 kilometers (143 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers.
On Thursday, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya warned about possible new missile launches by North Korea, stressing the need to strengthen surveillance efforts.