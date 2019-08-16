Projectiles Fired by North Korea May Be Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

(@imziishan)

Projectiles that North Korea fired into the Sea of Japan on Friday could be short-range ballistic missiles, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing a South Korean military source

Friday's missile test was the latest in a series of launches carried out by Pyongyang to protest US-South Korean military exercises.

The projectiles reportedly flew 230 kilometers (143 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers.

On Thursday, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya warned about possible new missile launches by North Korea, stressing the need to strengthen surveillance efforts.