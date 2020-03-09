Projectiles Launched by North Korea Monday Were Short-Range - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The projectiles launched by North Korea on Monday toward the Sea of Japan were short-range, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles, launched from the eastern town of Sondok in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province, flew 200 kilometers (124 miles), with the maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing the JCS that Pyongyang launched three unidentified projectiles on Monday.

The Japanese government suspects that the projectiles launched by Pyongyang on Monday were ballistic missiles, the Japanese Kyodo news agency said. The "missiles" did not reach Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Kyodo.