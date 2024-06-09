Open Menu

Projectiles Strike Ships Off Yemen: Security Firms

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Projectiles strike ships off Yemen: security firms

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Projectiles struck two cargo ships off the coast of Yemen on Saturday night without causing any casualties, maritime security agencies said.

An Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship caught fire after being hit by a missile off Yemen on Saturday night, maritime security firm Ambrey said.

"The ship was heading southwest along the Gulf of Aden at a speed of 8.2kts when the forward station was struck by a missile. A fire started but was neutralised," Ambrey said in a statement.

A second missile was sighted but missed and "small boats in the vicinity opened fire on the ship" causing it to change direction to port.

"No injuries were reported," the security firm added.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), run by Britain's Royal Navy, said an "unknown projectile" hit a vessel off Yemen around 2000 GMT on Saturday, setting a small fire in the mooring station that was extinguished.

"All crew are reported safe and the vessel is now proceeding to its next port of call," it said.

In a separate incident on Saturday night, the UKMTO reported another projectile struck a ship "on the aft section", resulting in a fire. No casualties were reported.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution," it said.

The attacks come amid a campaign of drone and missile strikes against Israeli-linked shipping by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The rebels' attacks, which they say are in support of Palestinians, have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a route that normally carries about 12 percent of global trade.

Since January, the United States and Britain have launched retaliatory strikes on Huthi targets in Yemen in response to the attacks.

The strikes have done little to deter the Huthis, who have vowed to target US and British vessels as well as all ships heading to Israeli ports.

Related Topics

Drone Africa Fire Yemen Aden United Kingdom United States January All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

13 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

13 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

13 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

13 hours ago
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

13 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

13 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

13 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

13 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

13 hours ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

13 hours ago

More Stories From World