UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Projects By Sputnik, RT Become Shorty Awards Finalists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:37 PM

Projects by Sputnik, RT Become Shorty Awards Finalists

Several projects by Sputnik and the RT broadcaster have become finalists in nearly two dozen categories of the prestigious Shorty Awards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Several projects by Sputnik and the RT broadcaster have become finalists in nearly two dozen categories of the prestigious Shorty Awards.

"The RT tv channel reached the finals of the Shorty Awards the prestigious award for achievements in social networks in 21 categories. The video agency RT Ruptly, the multimedia project #Romanovs100, which includes elements of the augmented reality (AR), RT projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War [Second World War] and other projects of the broadcaster reached the finals," RT said.

Sputnik's coverage of the "Paris Mayday" protests in the French capital is a finalist in the 360 Video category.

"This is a story about our journalist who has been covering the 'Yellow Vests' movement since its very beginning in France. Over the months of protests she has been tear-gassed, hit by flash-balls, rubber bullets and water cannons multiple times," the Shorty Awards' official website read.

The digital awards ceremony is scheduled for May 3.

Related Topics

World Water France Paris May TV

Recent Stories

Irish police set up roadblocks with beefed-up COVI ..

1 minute ago

Algeria, Russia Discuss Cooperation in Industry, M ..

1 minute ago

15 test positive for coronavirus in Pindi Bhattian ..

1 minute ago

TMA Adenzai carried out disinfection spray in area ..

1 minute ago

Flydubai Cargo continues movement of vital goods i ..

9 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister urges Ulema to appeal masses to ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.