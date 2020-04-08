Projects by Sputnik, RT Become Shorty Awards Finalists

Several projects by Sputnik and the RT broadcaster have become finalists in nearly two dozen categories of the prestigious Shorty Awards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Several projects by Sputnik and the RT broadcaster have become finalists in nearly two dozen categories of the prestigious Shorty Awards.

"The RT tv channel reached the finals of the Shorty Awards the prestigious award for achievements in social networks in 21 categories. The video agency RT Ruptly, the multimedia project #Romanovs100, which includes elements of the augmented reality (AR), RT projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War [Second World War] and other projects of the broadcaster reached the finals," RT said.

Sputnik's coverage of the "Paris Mayday" protests in the French capital is a finalist in the 360 Video category.

"This is a story about our journalist who has been covering the 'Yellow Vests' movement since its very beginning in France. Over the months of protests she has been tear-gassed, hit by flash-balls, rubber bullets and water cannons multiple times," the Shorty Awards' official website read.

The digital awards ceremony is scheduled for May 3.