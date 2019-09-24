Projects worth over 100 bln USD signed at World Manufacturing Convention

A total of 638 projects, with a total investment of 735.1 billion yuan (about 103.5 billion U.S. dollars), were inked at the World Manufacturing Convention held in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province

The number of projects signed at the event and the total investment involved rose 46 percent and 64 percent respectively from last year, said Zhang Jian, head of the provincial bureau of commerce.

The World Manufacturing Convention 2019, held from Sept.

20 to 23, brought together more than 4,500 representatives from over 78 countries and regions, including industrial experts and senior managers from global Fortune 500 companies, according to the organizing committee.

The biggest project was signed with Changxin Memory Technologies, Inc., with an investment of 220 billion yuan, said Zhang.

More than 2,000 products from over 800 companies were exhibited at the convention, attracting more than 350,000 visitors as of Sept. 23, said the organizing committee.