Projects Worth Over $400 Million Discussed at Saudi-Jordanian Business Forum - Chairman

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Investment projects, which were discussed during on the sidelines of the Saudi-Jordanian business forum held on Monday in Jordan's capital of Amman , are estimated at $400 million , head of the Jordanian Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Nael Kabariti told Sputnik.

"Projects worth $400 million are being discussed during the forum. There are several initiatives, which were submitted by Saudi Arabia, but have not been fully implemented so far," Kabariti said on the opening ceremony.

In his turn, Saudi Deputy Ambassador to Jordan Mohammed Al-Ateeq said that the boost in relations between the two countries in the economic and investment fields contributed recently to the growth of trade exchange to nearly $3,5 million (13 billion Riyals).

He also called on Jordan "to exploit promising opportunities in Saudi Arabia and projects" that emerged from Saudi Vision 2030's plan such as planned cities of Neom and Waad Al Shamal (Northern Promise).

Waad Al Shamal, or Northern Promise, will be a new industrial city, which is set to become a major mining hub. Neom is a planned cross-border city in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which is expected to be a new smart city and function as a tourist destination.