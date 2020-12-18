Prolongation of EU-UK Transition Period Legally Impossible - EU Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) It is impossible to extend the transition period in the EU-UK relations beyond 2020 amid the absence of a trade agreement, a spokesperson for the European Commission said on Friday.

He stressed that it is impossible from a legal point of view.

The spokesperson recalled that the decision to extend the transition period beyond 2020 could have only be made until mid-2020.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on 31 January 2020. At the time, both sides agreed on a transition period until 31 December 2020, during which EU law continues to apply to the UK. The EU and the UK are using this period to negotiate the terms of their future partnership.

The negotiations have been stalled for several months. The main disagreements between the parties are caused by the fishing regime, as London intends to maintain sovereignty over a number of fishing zones, while Brussels is trying to preserve the right to conduct commercial fishing in those areas for fishermen of several EU countries.

The self-imposed deadline for reaching a deal expired on Sunday, but the sides agreed once again "to go the extra mile" to clinch an agreement. The contingency measures will require ratification to enter into force.