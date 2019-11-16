UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Abiy Critic Says To Stand In Ethiopia Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:55 PM

Prominent Abiy critic says to stand in Ethiopia election

Jawar Mohammed, a former ally turned foe of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, told AFP on Saturday he would join the race for a 2020 election to ensure that it is "free and fair

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Jawar Mohammed, a former ally turned foe of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, told AFP on Saturday he would join the race for a 2020 election to ensure that it is "free and fair".

Jawar, a media mogul and activist who was at the centre of last month's deadly protests in Addis Ababa, is credited with helping to sweep Abiy to power but has recently criticised some of the premier's policies.

Jawar told an audience in the US state of Minnesota that he would run in next year's vote, a decision he confirmed to AFP by phone.

"I've not decided which position or which party. What I've decided is to run," he said.

"The purpose is to help to ensure the election is free and fair. I want to add my voice and my influence to ensure the election is free and fair. And I want to make sure the federalist voices are given enough space in the debate.

" Both Abiy, this year's Nobel Peace prize winner, and Jawar are from the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia's largest, and their feud highlights divisions within the Oromo support base that could complicate the prime minister's bid for a five-year term.

Ethiopian-born Jawar said he would have to give up his current US citizenship and reclaim Ethiopian citizenship to be able to enter the contest, in which he said he could run for the Oromia regional parliament or the national assembly.

Jawar, who has 1.7 million followers on Facebook, said he would return to Ethiopia within 10 days to start the paperwork needed for his candidacy.

Ethiopia's general election is scheduled for May 2020, but many observers expect the vote to be delayed as preparations are already running behind schedule.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote Facebook Addis Ababa Ethiopia May Citizenship 2020 Media From Race Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Rodrigues for building bridges through economic em ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket: India v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Quartararo quickest again in Valencia MotoGP pract ..

2 minutes ago

PARC Variety Evaluation Committee approved 12 new ..

6 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized for upcoming anti-polio dri ..

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.