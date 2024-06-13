Prominent Business Leader Zain Jeewanjee Honoured In New York
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:01 AM
Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has paid tributes to Zain Jeewanjee, a prominent business leader, for his "extraordinary achievements", especially in insurance industry, at an event held at the Pakistan Consulate General in New York to honour him
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has paid tributes to Zain Jeewanjee, a prominent business leader, for his "extraordinary achievements", especially in insurance industry, at an event held at the Pakistan Consulate General in New York to honour him.
Jeewanjee - a visionary entrepreneur, speaker, humanitarian, and a veteran of the insurance industry - thanked the ambassador and urged the community to invest in Pakistan’s promising future, particularly in uplifting underprivileged segments of the society globally.
Ambassador Masood Khan paid tributes to Jeewanjee, while highlighting the pivotal role of the Pakistani diaspora in the global economic development and honoured Jeewanjee's the extraordinary achievements.
“Invest in Pakistan and emulate the optimism and inspirational trajectory set by Zain Jeewanjee and our other esteemed compatriots,” he said, urging the diaspora to shun pessimism and embrace the brightening prospects of their homeland.
Kenya-born Jeewanjee was educated at the Grammer school in Karachi where he was involved in several business ventures before migrating to the United States.
Using his entrepreneurial skills, he launched the first genuine travel medical insurance in the USA, pioneered the first online insurance aggregator, and established the first online event liability insurance platform.
Presently, he serves as the Founder & CEO of Insure123.com. Beyond business acumen, Jeewanjee is a dedicated philanthropist and mentor, a passionate global citizenship, fashion design, and cricket.
In his remarks, Jeewanjee earnestly urged the community to invest in uplifting the underprivileged segments of the society.
Ambassador Masood Khan commended Jeewanjee's "unwavering dedication" to fostering a community of professionals and for his impact on the global insurance industry.
Stressing the vital role of Pakistani-Americans as a crucial bridge between Pakistan and the United States, the ambassador emphasized the importance of unity within the community to strengthen economic ties. "Amidst any adversity, Pakistani-Americans stand as the cornerstone of this partnership. It is imperative to protect Pakistan's essential interests at all times."
Attending the event were members of the Pakistani community, including Abu Bakar, President of OPEN Global; Tariq Khan, President of OPEN New York; and Amir Chalisa, President of OPEN Chicago, among others.
