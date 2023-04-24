UrduPoint.com

Prominent Chinese Journalist Accused Of Leaking Information To Japan's Diplomats - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Dong Yuyu, a former high-ranking editor at one of China's largest newspapers affiliated with the ruling Communist Party, was charged in March 2023 with allegedly leaking information to several Japanese diplomats, Japanese media reported on Monday.

Dong, a 61-year-old former deputy head of the Guangming Daily editorial department known for his liberal-leaning statements, disappeared in February 2022 after meeting with a Japanese Embassy official at a hotel restaurant in central Beijing, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources familiar with the case.

The journalist's family kept the details of his detention secret in the hope that the charges would be dropped, but in March it was decided that his case would go to trial, The Washington Post reported.

Over 60 prominent current and former journalists and academics have signed a petition calling for Dong's release, the report read.

Dong's case is not unique. Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist for CGTN, the international version of state broadcaster CCTV, has been in custody since 2020 on charges of violating national security. In 2022, Haze Fan, a reporter with Bloomberg News, was bailed after over a year in custody on suspicion of violating national security, according to The Washington Post.

