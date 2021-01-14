Prominent French Politician de Sarnez Dead, Macron Expresses Condolences to Relatives

Prominent French politician Marielle de Sarnez, who briefly served as the minister in charge of European affairs in 2017, has passed away, President Emmanuel Macron said early on Thursday, expressing condolences over her death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Prominent French politician Marielle de Sarnez, who briefly served as the minister in charge of European affairs in 2017, has passed away, President Emmanuel Macron said early on Thursday, expressing condolences over her death.

De Sarnez, who held the post of the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the National Assembly, French lower house of the parliament prior to becoming a European Parliament member in 1999-2017, died on Wednesday at the age of 69, reportedly succumbing to leukemia.

"A tireless craftswoman from the center, a passionate fighter for Europe, Marielle de Sarnez passed away this evening.

France is losing a very talented political leader. We are losing a friend. Thoughts of her family and his fellow companions," Macron tweeted early on Thursday.

The president's tribute came following the announcement of de Sarnez's death by Francois Bayrou, a French politician leading the Democratic Movement centrist party, where de Sarnez served as vice-president. Notably, de Sarnez led the presidential campaign for Bayrou in 2007 and 2012 elections in France.