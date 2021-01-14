UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent French Politician De Sarnez Dead, Macron Expresses Condolences To Relatives

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:46 PM

Prominent French Politician de Sarnez Dead, Macron Expresses Condolences to Relatives

Prominent French politician Marielle de Sarnez, who briefly served as the minister in charge of European affairs in 2017, has passed away, President Emmanuel Macron said early on Thursday, expressing condolences over her death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Prominent French politician Marielle de Sarnez, who briefly served as the minister in charge of European affairs in 2017, has passed away, President Emmanuel Macron said early on Thursday, expressing condolences over her death.

De Sarnez, who held the post of the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the National Assembly, French lower house of the parliament prior to becoming a European Parliament member in 1999-2017, died on Wednesday at the age of 69, reportedly succumbing to leukemia.

"A tireless craftswoman from the center, a passionate fighter for Europe, Marielle de Sarnez passed away this evening.

France is losing a very talented political leader. We are losing a friend. Thoughts of her family and his fellow companions," Macron tweeted early on Thursday.

The president's tribute came following the announcement of de Sarnez's death by Francois Bayrou, a French politician leading the Democratic Movement centrist party, where de Sarnez served as vice-president. Notably, de Sarnez led the presidential campaign for Bayrou in 2007 and 2012 elections in France.

Related Topics

National Assembly Europe Parliament France Died 2017 Post Family From

Recent Stories

Afghan Military Releases 13 Civilians, 1 Policemen ..

2 minutes ago

China's Hebei reports 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago

UNCHR's intervention sought in release of Kashmiri ..

19 minutes ago

Four exciting ways to boost your productivity with ..

33 minutes ago

China's foreign trade hits record high in 2020 wit ..

19 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 46 deaths, over 3,097 new corona c ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.