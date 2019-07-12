Prominent Human Rights Group Hails UN Resolution on Philippines on 'Drug War' Crimes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) A prominent human rights group on Thursday praised the recently adopted United Nations Human Rights Council's resolution on the Philippines, demanding the government to present a human rights report as the country's president, Rodrigo Duterte, continues a controversial war against illegal drugs.

On Thursday, the United Nations approved a resolution demanding the Philippines to present a comprehensive report on human rights in June 2020.

"The Human Rights Council resolution on the Philippines is a modest but vital measure. It signals the start of accountability for thousands of 'drug war'-related killings and other abuses, and will provide hope to countless survivors and families of victims," Laila Matar, deputy Geneva director at Human Rights Watch, said.

According to the data from the Philippines authorities, over 240,000 people were arrested in the three-year-long anti-drug campaign, while over 1.2 million surrendered to the authorities. Around 6,600 drug suspects have been killed since 2016.

Duterte continues his highly contended anti-drug campaign despite numerous complaints and threats of an investigation from the international bodies and human rights organizations. The president vowed to continue his campaign until his last day in office.

In March this year, the Philippines officially left the International Criminal Court after it repeatedly probed Duterte's policies toward drug offenders.