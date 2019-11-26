A number of influential human rights watchdogs have strongly condemned Nepal's inability to cope with prevailing issues of justice concerning victims of rights violations and abuses during a 10-year civil war in the country, which was was brought to an end with a peace accord

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A number of influential human rights watchdogs have strongly condemned Nepal's inability to cope with prevailing issues of justice concerning victims of rights violations and abuses during a 10-year civil war in the country, which was was brought to an end with a peace accord.

The agreement in question, dubbed the Comprehensive Peace Accord, was concluded in 2006 to end an armed conflict between the Nepalese government and the Communist Party that started in 1996, in which nearly 13,000 people were killed, including the systematic practice of torture, enforced disappearance and other major human rights violations.

"Last week marked the 13th anniversary of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that ended the conflict in Nepal. It is astonishing that so little progress has been made in responding to the clearly articulated concerns and demands of conflict victims," Frederick Rawski, the Asia-Pacific director of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), was quoted as saying in the joint statement from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the ICJ and Trial International.

The human rights advocate emphasized that the demands included the appointment of commissioners through a transparent and consultative process as well as Nepalese political leaders' duties to improve the legal framework.

The four organizations drew attention to the fact that the existing two commissions, which were specifically formed to address the issue of atrocities and victims of human rights violations in the war-torn country were completely ineffective.

Earlier this month, the Nepalese civil society raised concerns over the proposed list of candidates for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission on the Investigation of Enforced Disappearances, saying that the government would reelect past commissioners or make biased, politicized choices.

"It is deeply disappointing that the government has repeatedly attempted to appoint the commissioners without adequate consultation and transparency. The commissions will not gain the trust of the victims and the international community if the political parties continue to interfere in the appointment process," South Asia Director at Amnesty International Biraj Patnaik said, as quoted by the statement.

The four human rights organizations repeatedly called on the Nepalese government to initiate strong legal foundations for complying with international law as well as to address the concerns of the nationals whose rights were violated during the decade-long war.