Prominent Italian Politician Rognoni Dies Aged 99 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Virginio Rognoni, one of Italy's most prominent post-war politicians and former justice minister, defense chief and interior minister, has died in his sleep at the age of 99, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The politician passed away at his home in Italy's northern town of Pavia on Monday, according to the Sky TG24 broadcaster.

Rognoni was born on August 5, 1924 in the city of Corsico near Milan. After graduating from the Faculty of Law of the University of Pavia in 1947, he continued his studies at Yale University in the United States.

Rognoni built his entire political career in the ranks of Italy's Christian Democracy party (DC). In 1976, he was elected the vice-president of the lower house of the Italian parliament and remained in office until 1978.

In the so-called years of lead, when terrorists became more active in Italy amid social and political turmoil, he served as the minister of the interior. Rognoni took up this post in 1978, shortly after Aldo Moro, the DC leader and the former prime minister of the country, was kidnapped and brutally murdered by extremists from the Red Brigades guerrilla group.

Rognoni held key ministerial posts in various Italian administrations 12 times. In particular, he headed the Ministry of Justice from 1986-1987 and the Ministry of Defence from1990-1992. In 2002-2006, he also served as the vice-president of Italy's High Council of Judiciary. At the end of his political career, Rognoni joined the Democratic Party.