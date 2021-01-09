UrduPoint.com
Prominent Physicist Khalatnikov, Involved In Building 1st Soviet Nuclear Weapon, Dies

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Prominent Physicist Khalatnikov, Involved in Building 1st Soviet Nuclear Weapon, Dies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The last of the direct participants in the creation of the first Soviet nuclear bomb, honorary head of the Russian Landau Institute for Theoretical Physics of the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS), Isaak Khalatnikov, died at the age of 102, Sputnik learned on Friday.

"Isaak Markovich Khalatnikov has passed away," Sputnik was told at the RAS.

