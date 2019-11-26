UrduPoint.com
Prominent Politicians Of Bosnian Serbs, Muslims Exchange Barbs Over National Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:03 AM

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, exchanged harsh statements with Bakir Izetbegovic, the leader of Party of Democratic Action, a Bosnian political party, regarding a national holiday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, exchanged harsh statements with Bakir Izetbegovic, the leader of Party of Democratic Action, a Bosnian political party, regarding a national holiday.

On November 25, the country celebrates Statehood Day, which commemorates the establishment of the Anti-Fascist Council of National Liberation of Yugoslavia in 1943. The predominantly-Serb Republika Srpska, one of two confederal entities constituting the country, did not partake in celebrations this year.

"The fact that it is an ordinary working day in Republika Srpska today without any ceremonies clearly shows what kind of holiday and what kind of statehood exist today. The holiday reflects the statehood," Dodik told RTRS, a local channel in Republika Srpska.

�Izetbegovic took issue with that statement.

"Every inch of this land is common, there is nothing Serbian in Bosnia and Herzegovina, except the name Republika Srpska, and I have no idea if that will persist in the future if Mr. Dodik continues making such statements," the Bosnian party's leader told journalists.

Bosnia and Herzegovina announced its separation from Yugoslavia in 1992, ushering a violent ethnic conflict between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs, and Croatians, which lasted until 1995. The precise number of casualties has not been determined, but various sources have given numbers exceeding 100,000. Under the auspices of the international community, the conflicting sides signed the Dayton Agreement on December 14, 1995, creating two autonomous entities within the country, Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The head of state is a three-person Presidency, one representing each of the ethnic groups.

