UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Rights Group Calls Conviction Of DR Congo Militia Leader 'Important Step'

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:32 PM

Prominent Rights Group Calls Conviction of DR Congo Militia Leader 'Important Step'

A prominent human rights group on Tuesday has called the conviction and sentencing of former militia leader Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka and two others in the Democratic Republic of Congo an "important step" towards fighting impunity in the African country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Tuesday has called the conviction and sentencing of former militia leader Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka and two others in the Democratic Republic of Congo an "important step" towards fighting impunity in the African country.

On Monday, a military court in the city of Goma found Sheka guilty of seven counts of war crimes relating to atrocities conducted from 2010 to 2014, which included slavery, murder, mass rape, and the recruitment of child soldiers. The militia leader was sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Sheka's conviction and life sentence is an important step in the fight against impunity in Congo and a testament to the work of survivors and activists who took great personal risks in the pursuit of justice," Thomas Fessy, senior Congo researcher for Human Rights Watch, said in a press release.

Two other militia figures, Jean Claude Lukambo and Seraphin Nzitonda, were sentenced to 15 years and life imprisonment, respectively, according to the rights group.

"Congolese courts are delivering an increasing number of important verdicts, but efforts for domestic accountability should be dramatically strengthened, with reforms and international support, to end decades of impunity for mass atrocities in Congo," Fessy added.

Sheka was one of the leaders of the Nduma Defense of Congo militia group, which operated in the northeastern part of the country during the so-called Kivu conflict.

A warrant for Sheka's arrest was first issued in 2011 following a series of attacks that saw the NDC and other militia groups allegedly rape nearly 400 people during a four-day spell in summer 2010.

Related Topics

Murder Goma Congo From Court

Recent Stories

Iqbal's teachings bridge between Pakistan, Iran: R ..

33 seconds ago

Airline sector takes historic hit

39 seconds ago

50 steel framed racks distributed in bid to promot ..

4 minutes ago

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

33 minutes ago

Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici ..

4 minutes ago

Aguero won't be rushed back, says Man City boss Gu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.