The Taliban radical group's recent bombing of the Afghan city of Ghazni, which killed more than 10 people and injured dozens, demonstrates the movement's complete indifference toward human life, an international rights watchdog said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Taliban radical group's recent bombing of the Afghan city of Ghazni, which killed more than 10 people and injured dozens, demonstrates the movement's complete indifference toward human life, an international rights watchdog said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a Taliban attack on a crowded area in Ghazni killed at least 14 people, including a child, and wounded over 180 more, including 60 children, according to Amnesty International.

"These bombings demonstrate a chilling disregard for human life. At the same time that the Taliban is engaged in supposed peace talks with other Afghans, the armed group continues to claim the lives of civilians, including children," Samira Hamidi, a South Asia campaigner at Amnesty International, said as quoted in the group's statement.

The organization added, citing the Taliban, that the radical movement was targeting the National Directorate of Security and the Afghan intelligence agency in Ghazni.

"Under international humanitarian law, all precautions must be taken to avoid civilian casualties," the group said.

The attack came while Taliban officials and Afghan non-government delegation were meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha for two-day peace talks, which ended on Monday. Commenting on the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the Taliban will not get the upper hand in the Doha negotiations by murdering civilians.