UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Rights Group Says Taliban's Attack In Ghazni Shows Disregard For Human Lives

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:46 PM

Prominent Rights Group Says Taliban's Attack in Ghazni Shows Disregard for Human Lives

The Taliban radical group's recent bombing of the Afghan city of Ghazni, which killed more than 10 people and injured dozens, demonstrates the movement's complete indifference toward human life, an international rights watchdog said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Taliban radical group's recent bombing of the Afghan city of Ghazni, which killed more than 10 people and injured dozens, demonstrates the movement's complete indifference toward human life, an international rights watchdog said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a Taliban attack on a crowded area in Ghazni killed at least 14 people, including a child, and wounded over 180 more, including 60 children, according to Amnesty International.

"These bombings demonstrate a chilling disregard for human life. At the same time that the Taliban is engaged in supposed peace talks with other Afghans, the armed group continues to claim the lives of civilians, including children," Samira Hamidi, a South Asia campaigner at Amnesty International, said as quoted in the group's statement.

The organization added, citing the Taliban, that the radical movement was targeting the National Directorate of Security and the Afghan intelligence agency in Ghazni.

"Under international humanitarian law, all precautions must be taken to avoid civilian casualties," the group said.

The attack came while Taliban officials and Afghan non-government delegation were meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha for two-day peace talks, which ended on Monday. Commenting on the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the Taliban will not get the upper hand in the Doha negotiations by murdering civilians.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Amnesty International Ghazni Doha Same Sunday Ashraf Ghani All Asia

Recent Stories

Deputy Collector of Customs succumbs to his injuri ..

24 seconds ago

Karachi University (KU) announces B.Com (part I) r ..

26 seconds ago

Kuwait oil price up to US$64.86 pb

17 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

27 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

33 seconds ago

EU fines Hello Kitty owner for limiting online sal ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.