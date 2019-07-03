UrduPoint.com
Prominent Rights Group Slams Egypt's 'Draconian Laws' Introduced After Morsi's Fall

Wed 03rd July 2019

A prominent human rights group has criticized the "draconian laws" introduced by the Egyptian government following the fall of former President Mohamed Morsi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) A prominent human rights group has criticized the "draconian laws" introduced by the Egyptian government following the fall of former President Mohamed Morsi.

Morsi, who died during his trial session in mid-June this year, was ousted from power on July 3, 2013, following a coup triggered by mass protests. Since 2014, Abdel Fattah Sisi has been the leader of the North African nation.

Since Sisi came to power, the situation around human rights in the country has experienced "a catastrophic and unprecedented deterioration," Amnesty International said, citing Magdalena Mughrabi, the group's deputy middle East and North Africa director.

"Through a series of draconian laws and repressive tactics by its security forces, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government has orchestrated a concerted campaign to bolster the state's grip on power by further eroding judicial independence and imposing suffocating restrictions on the media, NGOs, trade unions, political parties, and independent groups and activists," Mughrabi said.

According to Amnesty International, the Cairo administration arrested hundreds of peaceful critics and protesters under the guise of fighting terrorism. The group has noted that almost 1,900 people have received death sentences since 2014 and at least 174 people have been executed so far.

Egypt was given over 300 human rights recommendations and it accepted fully or partially only 248 of them, the group stressed.

Cairo has repeatedly been slammed by various rights groups for curbing human rights and freedoms, launching continued crackdown on the freedom of expression and carrying out illegal detention of activists.

