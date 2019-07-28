UrduPoint.com
Prominent Rights Group Slams 'Heavy-Handed' Police Tactics Of Dispersing Hong Kong Protest

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Prominent Rights Group Slams 'Heavy-Handed' Police Tactics of Dispersing Hong Kong Protest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) A prominent human rights group has criticized Hong Kong police for its violent tactics to disperse protesters in the city.

On Saturday, Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters, who were rallying against the now-suspended notorious bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

"The violent scenes in Yuen Long tonight [on Saturday] were in part because Hong Kong police chose to inflame a tense situation rather than deescalate it. For police to declare today's protest unlawful was simply wrong under international law," Man-kei Tam, Director of Amnesty International Hong Kong said on Saturday.

He added that there were repeated instances where police officers were the aggressors and beat retreating protesters, attacked civilians and targeted journalists.

"Alarmingly, such a heavy-handed response now appears the modus operandi for Hong Kong police and we urge them to quickly change course," he added.

Over 288,000 people took to the streets in Yuen Long, a town in the northern New Territories of Hong Kong, despite a police ban on protests. The crowds are also protesting against attacks by triad members and local villagers. At least 9 people reportedly got injured in clashes with the police, and one man was detained.

