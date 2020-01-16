UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Rights Group Slams Nepal's Proposed Bills As Threatening Freedom Of Expression

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

Prominent Rights Group Slams Nepal's Proposed Bills as Threatening Freedom of Expression

A prominent rights group has hit out against Nepal's proposed internet legislation and urged the government to avoid criminalizing the "peaceful exercise of the right to freedom of expression," the group said in a statement released Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) A prominent rights group has hit out against Nepal's proposed internet legislation and urged the government to avoid criminalizing the "peaceful exercise of the right to freedom of expression," the group said in a statement released Thursday.

The Nobel Peace prize laureate organization Amnesty International described the Information Technology Bill (IT Bill) and the Media Council Bill as part of a series of draft laws that seek to give the Nepalese government increased powers to dish out fines and prosecute perceived libel and slander in the media, online and in the public sphere.

According to Amnesty International, the draft bills are a step back for a country which served an example of freedom of expression in the region.

"Nepal was once envied by people across the region for its openness towards critical views and opinions.

That reputation is now at risk as the government continues to crack down on what people say, write and even sing. The IT Bill and all other legislation must be amended and brought into line with international law and standards to guarantee people's right to freedom of expression," South Asia Director at Amnesty International Biraj Patnaik said in the statement.

According to Patnaik, the bill risks creating a chilling effect of self-censorship which can stifle the culture of openness.

The Kathmandu Post reported that the Development and Technology Committee in Nepal's lower house of parliament in late December approved the IT Bill for a vote without any major changes.

Amnesty International expressed concern that the bills come with excessively heavy fines and threats of lengthy prison sentences some of which can see journalists sentenced for up to 15 years for libel.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Parliament Vote Amnesty International Kathmandu Nepal December Post Media All Government Asia Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Russian Prime Minister Nominee Says Cabinet to Be ..

3 minutes ago

General Asif Ghafoor thanks everyone

17 minutes ago

Russia, Syria Say US Spreads Misinformation on Tre ..

3 minutes ago

Mishustin Calls to Prepare All Documents to Implem ..

3 minutes ago

Pashto Culture show arranged at PUCAR

3 minutes ago

Four children killed in Romania house fire

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.