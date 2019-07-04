Prominent Rights Group Slams Self-Proclaimed Somaliland for Crackdown on Free Speech

(@FahadShabbir)

A prominent human rights group criticized on Thursday the self-declared Republic of Somaliland in the Horn of Africa for its attacks on the freedom of speech, citing the arrests of government critics and the authorities' dismissal of the nation's constitution

"Over the past three months the authorities in Somaliland appear to have stepped up their attack on dissenting voices by shutting down media houses, arbitrarily arresting and prosecuting individuals perceived as critical of government policies and officials," Amnesty International said.

According to the group, the authorities arrested at least four people, including a freelance journalist, opposition leader, Interior Ministry employee and member of the parliament. One of them was injured while being detained.

The government also shut down two local broadcasters for disseminating information that posed "a threat to national security."

"The increase in harassment and intimidation of government critics we are witnessing underscores the intolerance that the current government displays towards diverse opinions, and their lack of regard for human rights protections," Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International's Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, said.

According to Nyanyuki, the measures undertaken by the government make "a total mockery of the Somaliland constitution," which guarantees the right to freedom of expression.

"The authorities are using the vaguely worded, outdated criminal offenses in the penal code of 1962 to crackdown on freedom of expression. The problematic provisions in the penal code must be repealed and aligned with the constitution," he added.

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991. Though it maintains some relations with countries on the continent, including Kenya, it is not recognized by any nation or organization.