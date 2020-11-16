Prominent Rights Group Urges Iraqi Government to Pursue Militia-Linked Disappearances

He Iraqi government must fulfill its pledge to seriously pursue forced disappearances, suspected to be linked to militias, and hold those responsible to account, a prominent rights group said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Iraqi government must fulfill its pledge to seriously pursue forced disappearances, suspected to be linked to militias, and hold those responsible to account, a prominent rights group said on Monday.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's announcement of the creation of a mechanism to locate disappeared victims has so far reaped little if any results, as dozens of people remain missing with powerful militia the most likely culprit.

"Creating a do-nothing mechanism, as Iraqi governments have done for years, is simply not enough to address longtime problems like enforced disappearances ... Ending enforced disappearances and holding security forces accountable requires a sustained and serious commitment that includes tracking these cases," Belkis Wille, the senior crisis and conflict researcher at HRW said in the report.

HRW said that it has so far received no response from the government regarding a November 5 letter asking for additional details on eight disappeared victims. These cases are heavily linked to the activity of the powerful Shia militia umbrella organization known as the Popular Mobilization Front (PMF).

HRW spoke to the families of these eight disappeared men and found that subsidiary militias part of the PMF either forcibly detained these men or summoned them to their headquarters after which they were never heard from again.

The relatives of the victims said they had not been contacted by any government officials and that the police cases are stalled.

The report recounted the government actions following what has become known as the Salah al-Din massacre in October, when eight dead bodies of disappeared victims were found with signs of torture outside a village in the Balad district. Al-Kadhimi and ministers visited the village and pledged to find those accountable. However, only four people have been arrested and no charges pressed since then.

"With the 2021 parliamentary elections on the horizon, time may be running out for Al-Kadhimi to use his tenure to seriously tackle Iraq's most pressing human rights concerns ... Taking decisive action on enforced disappearances will allow him to develop a track record in tackling serious abuses that have plagued the country," Wille said.

The organization recounted that its previous report on the issue found that 78 boys and men went missing between 2014 and 2017, with the phenomenon seeing no slowdown since then.

Iraq is overrun by powerful militia groups purportedly allied to the Shia-dominant government but largely outside its jurisdiction. The PMF itself counts over 40 smaller organizations within it, most of them formed in 2014 and 2015 to oppose the Sunni-propagating terrorist organization Islamic State (banned in Russia) with Iranian backing.