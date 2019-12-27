UrduPoint.com
Prominent Soviet, Russian Theater Director Volchek Dies At 86 - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The artistic director of Moscow's Sovremennik Theatre, Galina Volchek, has died at the age of 86, the theater's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the theater's director, Igor Popov, told Sputnik that Volchek had been admitted to the Botkin hospital with pneumonia. On Wednesday, media reported that her condition had sharply deteriorated.

"Galina Volchek has passed away in Moscow," the press service said.

According to the theater, Sovremennik will host the memorial service for its prominent director on December 29. The same day, Volchek will be buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery in the Russian capital.

President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Volchek, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He noted that Putin knew Volchek well and "always admired her talent."

