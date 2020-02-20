UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Taliban Leader Killed In Afghan Forces Operation In Country's Northeast- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:34 PM

Prominent Taliban Leader Killed in Afghan Forces Operation in Country's Northeast- Reports

A prominent Taliban leader was killed during an operation by the Afghan security forces in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, The Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the country's Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A prominent Taliban leader was killed during an operation by the Afghan security forces in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, The Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

According to the news agency, the militant, identified as Ataulah, who was mainly responsible for terrorist attacks in the Badakhshan province, was killed as a result of an ambush led by the security forces late on Wednesday.

The Taliban movement has yet to comment on the incident, the agency added.

Afghanistan has been long suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). Within this context, the national security forces, supported by the international coalition, conduct regular counterterrorism operations across the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia From

Recent Stories

Virus fears weigh on Asian markets

4 minutes ago

New molecule shows promise for Parkinson's treatme ..

4 minutes ago

Scores rescued from blaze in Myanmar's Yangon

2 minutes ago

Upbeat Chinese FM says virus control efforts 'are ..

2 minutes ago

N. Korea imposes 30-day quarantine to fight corona ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Outbreak Dampens South Korea's Politic ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.