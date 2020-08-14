Prominent Thai pro-democracy activist arrested: police

Thai police on Friday arrested activist Parit Chiwarak after his participation in pro-democracy protests calling for government reforms, a new constitution and overhauling a law shielding the powerful monarchy

"I can confirm that Parit Chiwarak has been arrested... The charges relate to the demonstration on July 18," Police Major General Somprasong Yentaum told AFP, referring to one of largest rallies so far.