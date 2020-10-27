(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Prominent Turkish lawmaker Devlet Bahceli on Tuesday hit out against French President Emmanuel Macron over France's plans to crack down on radical Islam.

Bahceli, who heads the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, followed in the footsteps of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to engage in an increasing war of words following France's reaction to the killing of history teacher Samuel Paty for allegedly showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

"How dare this political schizophrenic [call] to restructure Islam?" Bahceli said at a party meeting, as quoted by state news agency Anadolu.

He went on to say that religious polarization will prove disastrous for humanity, the agency reported.

France had earlier recalled its ambassador to Turkey after Erdogan called into question Macron's mental health in a strongly-worded address to parliament.

French authorities shut down one mosque and have increased launched probes into groups suspected of spreading radical Islamist views.

Macron drew the ire of many Muslim nations for standing firmly by the cartoons and calling for a reformation of islam, which he called in a state of crisis.

The standoff began earlier this month after an 18-year-old French Muslim of Chechen origin beheaded Paty over allegedly showing Charlie Hebdo's controversial depiction of the Islamic prophet at a class teaching freedom of speech.