UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prominent Turkish Lawmaker Slams Macron's Plans To Crack Down On 'Islamist Separatism'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:14 PM

Prominent Turkish Lawmaker Slams Macron's Plans to Crack Down on 'Islamist Separatism'

Prominent Turkish lawmaker Devlet Bahceli on Tuesday hit out against French President Emmanuel Macron over France's plans to crack down on radical Islam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Prominent Turkish lawmaker Devlet Bahceli on Tuesday hit out against French President Emmanuel Macron over France's plans to crack down on radical Islam.

Bahceli, who heads the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, followed in the footsteps of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to engage in an increasing war of words following France's reaction to the killing of history teacher Samuel Paty for allegedly showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

"How dare this political schizophrenic [call] to restructure Islam?" Bahceli said at a party meeting, as quoted by state news agency Anadolu.

He went on to say that religious polarization will prove disastrous for humanity, the agency reported.

France had earlier recalled its ambassador to Turkey after Erdogan called into question Macron's mental health in a strongly-worded address to parliament.

French authorities shut down one mosque and have increased launched probes into groups suspected of spreading radical Islamist views.

Macron drew the ire of many Muslim nations for standing firmly by the cartoons and calling for a reformation of islam, which he called in a state of crisis.

The standoff began earlier this month after an 18-year-old French Muslim of Chechen origin beheaded Paty over allegedly showing Charlie Hebdo's controversial depiction of the Islamic prophet at a class teaching freedom of speech.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament France Tayyip Erdogan Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

India can't suppress Kashmiris' struggle: DC

2 minutes ago

Almost 30 dead as Syria govt forces clash with IS: ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Sudan ..

16 minutes ago

Seminar on 'status of forestry in Pakistan' held

2 minutes ago

Vuelta rest day coronavirus tests all negative

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Black Day observed in Kohat division

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.