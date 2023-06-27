Promises Given to Avoid Worst Outcome During Mutiny Being Kept - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Promises that were given to avoid the worst outcome during an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, are being kept, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"I repeat once again, the will of the president was to prevent the development of events according to the worst scenario. There was a certain agreement to avoid this worst-case scenario, and there were certain promises from the president, certain guarantees from the president. The agreements are being implemented," Peskov told reporters.