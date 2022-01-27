MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO's promises not to advance to Russia's borders have not been fulfilled, the alliance is already moving towards them, the red lines are very close, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"They vowed not to advance NATO, they didn't keep their promise, they say: 'We didn't sign anything.' But we know when and to whom such promises, such assurances were given. Did they promise not to advance, for example, to the territory of the former Soviet Union? They promised it in private conversations.

They did not fulfill the promise. And now they are already moving right onto our borders," Medvedev said.

"And the point is not even that we are talking about, for example, Ukraine or some other country... but that this is a real threat to the national security of our country. And these red lines that the president of the country spoke about are very, very close," he said.