UrduPoint.com

Promises Not To Move NATO To Russia's Borders Not Fulfilled, Red Lines Are Close- Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Promises Not to Move NATO to Russia's Borders Not Fulfilled, Red Lines Are Close- Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO's promises not to advance to Russia's borders have not been fulfilled, the alliance is already moving towards them, the red lines are very close, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"They vowed not to advance NATO, they didn't keep their promise, they say: 'We didn't sign anything.' But we know when and to whom such promises, such assurances were given. Did they promise not to advance, for example, to the territory of the former Soviet Union? They promised it in private conversations.

They did not fulfill the promise. And now they are already moving right onto our borders," Medvedev said.

"And the point is not even that we are talking about, for example, Ukraine or some other country... but that this is a real threat to the national security of our country. And these red lines that the president of the country spoke about are very, very close," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2022

12 seconds ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

9 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>