Prompt Implementation of ZNPP Security Zone Unlikely - Russian Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Implementation of the security zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is unlikely in the near future, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

"It seems that there is no need to expect the implementation of (International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael) Grossi's initiative (on the establishment of security zone at the ZNPP) in the near future. For the eighth month now, the case has been hampered by the negative position of Kiev, which is still not ready to confirm the refusal to shell the station," the diplomat said.