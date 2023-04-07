Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Prompt Implementation Of ZNPP Security Zone Unlikely - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Prompt Implementation of ZNPP Security Zone Unlikely - Russian Diplomat

Implementation of the security zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is unlikely in the near future, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Implementation of the security zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is unlikely in the near future, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

"It seems that there is no need to expect the implementation of (International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael) Grossi's initiative (on the establishment of security zone at the ZNPP) in the near future. For the eighth month now, the case has been hampered by the negative position of Kiev, which is still not ready to confirm the refusal to shell the station," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vienna Kiev

Recent Stories

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

42 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirms go ..

1 minute ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

42 minutes ago
 Israel to Recruit Air Defense Reservists, Pilots, ..

Israel to Recruit Air Defense Reservists, Pilots, Drone Operators - Reports

1 minute ago
 About 60% of Moldovan Citizens Oppose Country's Un ..

About 60% of Moldovan Citizens Oppose Country's Unification With Romania - Poll

1 minute ago
 United States Agency for International Development ..

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar d ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.