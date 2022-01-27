Prompt Launch of Nord Stream 2 in Interest of Europe - Medvedev

UrduPoint.com

The prompt launch of the Nord Stream 2 is in the interest of Germany and other countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The prompt launch of the Nord Stream 2 is in the interest of Germany and other countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"There are enough 'smart' people there, you can hinder the project in many ways. I'm not saying that they will definitely do it ... Although, I emphasize, from the point of view of economic logic, the interests of their own citizens, voters ... in Germany and other countries, this should be done as soon as possible," Medvedev said.

