Property Website Rightmove Rejects £5.6 Bn Murdoch Bid
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 01:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) UK online property website Rightmove said Wednesday it had rejected a multi-billion-pound takeover bid from Australian peer REA Group, majority owned by Rupert Murdoch's news Corp empire.
Rightmove said in a statement that the cash and shares offer, worth £5.6 billion (US$7.
3 billion), "was wholly opportunistic and fundamentally undervalued" the company.
REA made public its interest in Rightmove on September 2, noting "clear similarities" between the pair "in terms of their leading market positions in the core residential business".
Sector-watchers said REA could be attracted by the prospect of more interest-rate cuts in Britain which would lower mortgage costs for buyers, as well as by the new government's plans for mass housebuilding.
Recent Stories
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
More Stories From World
-
Bridge partially collapses in Germany's Dresden21 seconds ago
-
UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government20 minutes ago
-
Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers40 minutes ago
-
Fact Check: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's presidential debate40 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers stare down government shutdown as funding deal unravels50 minutes ago
-
Spain PM urges EU to 'reconsider' China EV tariffs plan1 hour ago
-
Japan coach slams Bahrain fans after World Cup qualifying rout1 hour ago
-
'Justice not done' 50 years after Ethiopia revolution1 hour ago
-
Pochettino appointed as new coach of USA national team2 hours ago
-
Trump and Harris clash in high-stakes debate2 hours ago
-
Protesters invade Mexican Senate to halt judicial reform debate2 hours ago
-
Four dead in Thailand as typhoon flooding hits north: govt2 hours ago