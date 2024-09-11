Property website Rightmove rejects £5.6 bn Murdoch bid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) UK online property website Rightmove said Wednesday it had rejected a multi-billion-pound takeover bid from Australian peer REA Group, majority owned by Rupert Murdoch's news Corp empire.

Rightmove said in a statement that the cash and shares offer, worth £5.6 billion (US$7.

3 billion), "was wholly opportunistic and fundamentally undervalued" the company.

REA made public its interest in Rightmove on September 2, noting "clear similarities" between the pair "in terms of their leading market positions in the core residential business".

Sector-watchers said REA could be attracted by the prospect of more interest-rate cuts in Britain which would lower mortgage costs for buyers, as well as by the new government's plans for mass housebuilding.