ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Prophet's Mosque, amidst comprehensive services provided by the General Authority for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque, received over 4,202,793 worshippers and visitors to perform the daily prayers during the last week.

According to a statistical report released by the authority and reported by Saudi media, regarding services provided to worshippers and visitors at the Prophet's Mosque last week, it was noted that 407,958 visitors had the privilege of paying respects to the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his two companions.

Moreover, 113,073 visitors, alongside 119,984 female visitors, performed prayers at the Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, amounting to 233,051 visitors, adhering to the organizational protocols for crowd control and visitation schedules for both genders.

The authority noted that 13,604 elderly and disabled individuals benefited from specialized services during the last week.

As many as 182,422 visitors from various nationalities benefited from multilingual communication services.

Furthermore, 11,051 individuals utilized the knowledge services available at the Prophet's Mosque library. The exhibitions and museums received 1,574 beneficiaries, and 102,846 diverse gifts were presented to visitors.

Moreover, 13,567 guidance and counseling services were provided through the unified number and communication channels, as part of the services available for caring for worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque.

Field services included providing on-site guidance services to 120,137 beneficiaries, as well as facilitating movement between the courtyards and gates of the Prophet's Mosque for 43,591 visitors.

Over 169,600 bottles of Zamzam were distributed, along with 197,501 Iftar meals in designated areas for fasting individuals at the Prophet's Mosque.