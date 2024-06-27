Open Menu

Prophet's Mosque In Madinah Provides Guidance In 15 Languages With 70 Translators

Published June 27, 2024

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque offers spatial guidance in 15 languages at the Prophet's Mosque.

They have 70 translators available around the clock at various important spots. These locations include Al-Salam Gate Square (Gate No. 1), King Fahd Gate (No. 21), Al-Majidi Gate, and the exits of squares 316, 320, 328, 338, 360, and 364.

In addition to spatial guidance services in multiple languages, the authority also provides temporal guidance.

This includes informing visitors and worshippers about prayer times, lessons, lectures, and schedules for visiting museums and exhibitions.

Additionally, they offer cultural guidance by sharing information about the history and culture of the Prophet's Mosque, along with statistics about the services available within the mosque.

