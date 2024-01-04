The departments and divisions, throughout 2023, operating under the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque extended over 326,000 remote technical services to beneficiaries

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The departments and divisions, throughout 2023, operating under the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque extended over 326,000 remote technical services to beneficiaries.

These services were provided through various technical channels and dedicated contact numbers to assist and support visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

The authority efficiently handled 39,454 reports in various service areas and received 19,716 calls through the unified contact number. Notably, 200,020 visitors benefited from the 'Status of Occupancy of Praying Areas' service, receiving updates on the capacity status of praying areas and guidance to less crowded locations, especially during Ramadan and Hajj seasons. Additionally, the authority conducted 67,307 coordination and communication operations with beneficiaries.