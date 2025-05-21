Propolis tested in space found to be more effective than antibiotics against certain bacteria

Türkiye, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Propolis, a resin-like substance produced by bees, was more effective than antibiotics against certain bacteria in an experiment conducted aboard the International Space Station, according to results submitted to the Turkish Space Agency.

The experiment, one of 13 by Türkiye’s first astronaut Alper Gezeravci during his Jan. 19 - Feb. 9 mission last year, found propolis had a stronger antibacterial effect than antibiotics, particularly against gram-negative bacteria.

Some bacteria responded equally to propolis and antibiotics.

The experiment was designed by middle school students at the Mus Science and Art Center, under the supervision of technology design teacher Birsen Gecer.

The project, “The Antibacterial Effect of Propolis,” was developed in 2022 and later exhibited in the finals of Türkiye’s national middle school research competition organized by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye, or TUBITAK.

Gecer said the goal was to examine how propolis works in microgravity and to profile the types of bacteria present on the space station.

“These are disease-causing bacteria, and since we don’t fully understand them, identifying treatment methods based on these results will be easier,” she said.

She explained that the experiment included control and test groups, using antibiotics as a comparison. “We saw that propolis produced even stronger results than antibiotics against some bacteria,” she said.

Gecer said the study offers insight into potential treatments and helps identify bacteria that astronauts may be exposed to in space. She added that samples have been stored for further testing.

Highlighting that the project helped students develop scientific thinking and confidence, Gecer said: “They were part of a real experiment in space, not just something they read about in books.”