Proposal To Continue Normandy Format Negotiations Still In Force - Berlin

Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:25 PM

A proposal to continue negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict resolution in the Normandy Format remains in force, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday

"The format that exists, is valid and has the support of the international community .

.. this is the Normandy format, and our proposal to continue negotiations in this format remains in effect in order to achieve an elimination of tensions in the situation," Burger told a briefing.

The ministry also said that Berlin is conducting negotiations with all participants of the format via all channels.

