Proposal to Let Zelenskyy Address UNGA by Video May Be Put to Vote This Week - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) A draft proposal making it possible for member states to deliver pre-recorded addresses at the UN General Assembly's 77th session when faced with hostilities, may be put to the vote at the UN General Assembly this week, a UN source told Sputnik.

"Noting with concern the situations, when democratically elected leaders of sovereign countries, members of the United Nations, cannot participate in person at the meetings of the General Assembly for the reasons beyond their control due to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression or military hostilities that do not allow safe departure from and return to the country," the draft, seen by Sputnik, said.

The draft notes that the case does not create a precedent for upcoming general debates.

While the draft does not specifically mention Ukraine, it is clear that it is meant to allow Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the General Assembly by video during the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

The office of the President of the General Assembly said that if such a request is received, it will require a simple majority to be granted.

The Russian mission to the UN previously objected to pre-recorded video participation in UN General Assembly events, even during COVID-19 restrictions. Russian delegates believe that it is a bad precedent and lowers the importance of the United Nations.