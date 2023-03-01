UrduPoint.com

Proposals On Liability For Discrediting Special Operation Need To Be Studied - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Amendments to Russia's Criminal Code on liability for discrediting participants in the special operation in Ukraine should be studied first, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Amendments to Russia's criminal code on liability for discrediting participants in the special operation in Ukraine had been submitted to the lower house.

Among other things, they provide for up to a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

"We still need to study the formulated text and so on. For now, I cannot tell you anything. This is a new initiative, it will, of course, need to be worked out accordingly," Peskov told reporters when asked about the Kremlin's opinion on the amendments.

